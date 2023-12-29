Palmer (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

With both Palmer and Keenan Allen (heel) unavailable, rookie Quentin Johnston, Jalen Guyton and Alex Erickson are expected to work as the top wideouts for quarterback Easton Stick in the Chargers' depleted passing attack. If Palmer's able to clear concussion protocol, he'll have one more chance to play Week 18 against the Chiefs before Los Angeles' season comes to an end.