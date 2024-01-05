Palmer has cleared concussion protocol and will play Sunday against the Chiefs, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

Palmer's absence due to a concussion was limited to one game. He was a limited participant in all three of the Chargers' practices during the week, but that was enough to gain clearance for the season finale. With Keenan Allen (heel) ruled out, Palmer will be one of the top targets for Easton Stick against a Kansas City secondary that could be resting some of its top players.