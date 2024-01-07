Palmer exited Sunday's season finale against the Chiefs with a knee injury.
Prior to his departure from the contest, Palmer caught six of his 10 targets for 44 yards. With Keenan Allen (heel) already out, the Chargers' available wide receivers in Palmer's absence are Quentin Johnston, Alex Erickson, Keelan Doss and Derius Davis.
