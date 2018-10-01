Chargers' Keenan Allen: Hauls in seven catches in win

Allen caught seven of his ten targets for 63 yards in Sunday's 29-27 win over San Francisco.

Allen shared the team lead in catches and targets with Melvin Gordon but paced the team in receiving yards on the day. The 26-year-old has not seen fewer than seven targets on the year, but has only one 100-yard game and one touchdown to show for it so far, both in Week 1 against Kansas City. He'll look to bust out in another home game Week 5 against Oakland.