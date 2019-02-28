White, who is still recovering from a regular-season knee injury, is expected to play at all three linebacker positions in 2019, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

That includes middle linebacker, which could be particularly enticing for IDP owners if Denzel Perryman, an unrestricted free agent, doesn't wind up returning to the Chargers. Either way, the versatile linebacker is expected to have an impact after a rookie season which saw White only record 17 tackles in three games before succumbing to the aforementioned knee injury.