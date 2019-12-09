Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Finds end zone against Jags
Gordon carried the ball 12 times for 55 yards and a touchdown and caught all five of his targets for 29 yards in Sunday's 45-10 rout of the Jaguars.
Austin Ekeler erupted for 213 scrimmage yards on only 13 touches in the win, but Gordon was still able to post solid numbers with his own workload. He's produced at least 80 scrimmage yards in five straight games, racking up 526 combined yards and four TDs during that stretch, but Gordon will face a much tougher opponent in Week 15 when the Chargers host the Vikings.
