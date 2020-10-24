Ingram (knee) was activated off injured reserve Saturday.
Ingram's return is a significant one considering the Los Angeles' alarming inability to stop the run as of late. Justin Jones (shoulder), who was also activated off injured reserve Saturday, should help against the run, but Ingram's presence is surely a positive sign for running mate, and oft-injured pass rusher, Joey Bosa, as well.
