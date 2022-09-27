Ingram notched three solo tackles and two sacks, along with one forced fumble and one fumble recovery, during Sunday's 21-19 win over Buffalo.

Ingram logged another performance as an impact player on Miami's defense, handling a season-high 62 percent of defensive snaps. Through three contests the veteran looks like a standout free agency acquisition, and he'll have an opportunity to keep his momentum up versus Joe Burrow and the Bengals on Thursday Night Football.