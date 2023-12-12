Ingram signed with the Dolphins' practice squad Tuesday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Ingram appeared in all 17 games with the Dolphins last season, recording 22 tackles and six sacks, but has remained a free agent since the 2022 season ended. He'll now get an opportunity to help Miami's linebacker corps in the final weeks of the season, and could potentially be elevated to the active roster for the team's Week 15 matchup with the Jets.