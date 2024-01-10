Ingram was signed to the 53-man roster from the Dolphins' practice squad Wednesday.

Ingram was elevated each of the last three weeks from the practice squad, seeing a regular role in Miami's linebacker corps, recording seven tackles (six solo) and 1.5 sacks in the process. With the team dealing with multiple injuries to the position, and most recently losing Andrew Van Ginkel (foot), Cameron Goode (kneecap) and Jerome Baker (wrist) for the rest of the season to injuries suffered Week 18 against the Bills, Ingram should have a significant role when Dolphins take the field against the Chiefs on Saturday.