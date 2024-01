Ingram reverted to the Dolphins' practice squad Monday.

Ingram played 58 of Miami's 78 defensive snaps in Sunday's 21-14 loss to the Bills, recording five tackles, including 1.5 sacks, in the contest. Both Andrew Van Ginkel (foot) and Cameron Goode (knee) suffered significant injuries versus Buffalo, so the 34-year-old may be asked to return to the active roster for the team's matchup with the Chiefs in the wild-card round on Saturday.