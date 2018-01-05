Chargers' Melvin Ingram: Ties career-high in sacks
Ingram recorded a half of a sack as well as three tackles (two solo) in the Week 17 win over the Raiders. He finishes 2017 with 56 tackles, 10.5 sacks, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries, one of which went for a touchdown.
The 10.5 sacks tied a career-high mark for Ingram, as the 28-year-old came on strong to end the season, tallying two sacks in the final four weeks of the campaign. Alongside dominant edge rusher Joey Bosa, Ingram figures to be in prime position to repeat his performance in 2018.
