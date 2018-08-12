Williams secured two of five targets for 18 yards during Saturday's preseason opener against the Cardinals.

Williams saw plenty of looks Saturday, and while he wasn't able to do much with them, the quality of the passes thrown his way was questionable at best while working with backup quarterbacks Geno Smith and Cardale Jones. With Philip Rivers a good bet to suit up for at least one drive in the second week of the preseason, we should be able to give Williams a more fair evaluation after next Saturday's exhibition against the Seahawks. The 2017 first-round pick is competing for snaps and targets with Tyrell Williams and Travis Benjamin.