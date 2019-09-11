Chargers' Mike Williams: Week 2 status cloudy
When asked if he is concerned about Williams' (knee) availability for Sunday's game against the Lions, coach Anthony Lynn said, "absolutely," Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.
With tight end Hunter Henry (knee) set to miss 4-6 weeks, the Chargers can ill-afford to be without another big-bodied passing target for any length of time. With Henry out and Williams looking iffy for Week 2 at this stage, added targets could open up this weekend for the likes of tight end Virgil Green, as well as wide receivers Travis Benjamin and Dontrelle Inman.
