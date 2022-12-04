Adderley (thumb) has been ruled active for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Adderley sustained a thumb injury during the Chargers' Week 11 loss to the Chiefs, leaving him sidelined for last Sunday's win against the Cardinals. The starting free safety was spotted wearing a club on his injured right hand during practice Week 13, so it's possible he could still be limited against Las Vegas.
