Adderley (thumb) logged a full practice session Wednesday.
Adderley injured his thumb Sunday against Kansas City and failed to play 100 percent of the Chargers' defensive snaps for just the second time this season. However, his ability to practice in full Wednesday suggests that he's in line to play versus Arizona in Week 12. Should Adderley regress, JT Woods and/or Alohi Gilman would likely see increased snaps.
More News
-
Chargers' Nasir Adderley: Questionable to return•
-
Chargers' Nasir Adderley: Season-high seven tackles in loss•
-
Chargers' Nasir Adderley: Slated to start Monday•
-
Chargers' Nasir Adderley: Succeeding with bigger role•
-
Chargers' Nasir Adderley: Emerges as quality safety•
-
Chargers' Nasir Adderley: Moves off COVID-19 list•