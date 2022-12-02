Adderley (thumb) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Raiders.
Adderley logged back-to-back limited sessions to start Week 13 prep before upgrading to full participation Friday. The safety sported a club on his right hand during practices this week, so if available, he figures to be somewhat limited against Las Vegas.
