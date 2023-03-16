Adderley announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Adderley posted a message that began with "after a period of self reflection, I have decided it's time for me to walk away from the game of football." He cited the desire to spend more time with his loved ones and preserve his health as the reasons behind the decision. The 25-year-old safety posted 232 tackles and three interceptions in four seasons with the Chargers.