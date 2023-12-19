Ogbonnia (knee) was not listed on the Chargers' injury report Tuesday.
Ogbonnia has sat out of the Chargers' last two games due to a nagging knee injury, but it looks like he will play in Week 16. In five games so far this season, he has compiled 11 tackles (five solo).
