Ogbonnia (kneecap) was activated from the reserve/PUP list by the Chargers on Sunday ahead of their Monday night matchup with the Jets.

Ogbonnia is still listed as questionable for Monday night. The Chargers opened the defensive end's 21-day activation window Oct. 19. The second-year player ruptured his left patellar tendon in 2022 after playing in seven games and recording 14 tackles.