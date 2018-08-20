Chargers' Russell Hansbrough: Held out of Saturday's preseason win
Hansbrough did not play in Saturday's preseason victory over the Seahawks due to an undisclosed injury, Chris Hayre of the Chargers' official site reports.
Hansbrough could be in danger of missing additional time in practice this week if the undisclosed injury lingers, while fellow backup running backs Austin Ekeler (calf) and Justin Jackson (hamstring) are also dealing with issues of their own. This leaves starter Melvin Gordon and Detrez Newsome as the lone options at full strength in the Chargers' backfield heading into Week 3 of the preseason.
