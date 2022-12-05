Joseph-Day (knee) is still undergoing tests, but he is believed to have avoided a major injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Joseph-Day went down with a right knee injury in Sunday's loss to the Raiders, forcing him to exit the contest in the fourth quarter, but it doesn't appear to be a long-term injury. If he's unavailable for Week 14 against the Dolphins, Joe Gaziano could step into a larger role on the defensive line.