Green caught one of his two targets for 15 yards in the 24-17 loss Sunday to the Steelers.

The return of Hunter Henry (knee) essentially relegated Green to a reserve blocker, as the veteran tight end played just 37 percent of his team's snaps compared to 77 percent the week before. Even as the No. 1 option at tight end, Green was hardly a fantasy focal point, and with Henry back, he should not be relied upon in any capacity.