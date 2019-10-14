Chargers' Virgil Green: Catches one pass
Green caught one of his two targets for 15 yards in the 24-17 loss Sunday to the Steelers.
The return of Hunter Henry (knee) essentially relegated Green to a reserve blocker, as the veteran tight end played just 37 percent of his team's snaps compared to 77 percent the week before. Even as the No. 1 option at tight end, Green was hardly a fantasy focal point, and with Henry back, he should not be relied upon in any capacity.
More News
-
Chargers' Virgil Green: Does almost nothing in loss•
-
Chargers' Virgil Green: Ready for action•
-
Chargers' Virgil Green: Listed as questionable•
-
Chargers' Virgil Green: Participating in practice Wednesday•
-
Chargers' Virgil Green: Can't play Week 4•
-
Chargers' Virgil Green: Misses another practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Top Week 7 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 6 Winners and Losers
Patrick Mahomes has come back to the pack and is overshadowed by hotter quarterbacks in Week...
-
Week 7 Early Waivers: Henry busts out
With Sam Darnold back from his illness, Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder looked like difference...
-
Believe It or Not: Must-start Murray
Heath Cummings tells you what you should and shouldn't believe from Week 6, from Kyler Murray's...
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Expectations for Hill
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6, including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 6, identifying risky plays, sneaky...