Tapper (undisclosed) was waived by the Jets on Tuesday with a non-football injury, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports.

The 26-year-old spent the duration of the 2019 season on the Non-Football Injury List, and he's apparently still recovering from the unspecified issue. Tapper should return to the NFI list if he goes unclaimed on waivers.

