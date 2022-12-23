The Chiefs activated Bell (hip) from injured reserve Friday.
Bell, who's yet to play this year while rehabbing from hip surgery, was designated to return from injured reserve Tuesday and has been added to the active roster Friday. He's on track to make his season debut Saturday against the Seahawks, but fantasy mangers are still encouraged to confirm his status ahead of kickoff. If he's indeed available, he'll likely assume the backup role behind Travis Kelce and Noah Gray that was previously held by Jody Fortson, who's been placed on injured reserve with an elbow injury.