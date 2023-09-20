Bell went without a target across 14 snaps on offense in Sunday's 17-9 win over the Jaguars.

Bell logged 25 snaps on offense and cashed with two catches for 12 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs' season-opening loss to the Lions, but as expected, his opportunities took a hit Week 2 with top tight end Travis Kelce (knee) returning to the lineup. The 32-year-old remains the clear third option on the depth chart behind Kelce and Noah Gray.