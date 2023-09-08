Bell brought in two of three targets for 12 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs' 21-20 loss to the Lions on Thursday night.

Bell and Noah Gray filled in for the sidelined Travis Kelce (knee) on Thursday, and the former did his share by recording a four-yard touchdown grab late in the first half to snap a 7-7 tie. The veteran's score marked only his second career trip to the end zone across 101 regular-season games, and if Kelce is healthy enough to suit up for a Week 2 visit to the Jaguars a week from Sunday, Bell should be back to his very minor pass-catching role.