Bell reeled in five of his nine targets for 26 yards and a touchdown during the 2023 regular season.

Bell provided a serviceable backup veteran tight end for the Chiefs in 2023, but he sat clearly behind Travis Kelce and Noah Gray in the pecking order. Belldozer's contract expires following the season, so it wouldn't be shocking if the 31-year-old looks into the open market for another spot in 2024 after three seasons with the Chiefs. Bell has tallied no more than 11 receptions in a season since his rookie year, so he's not a fantasy asset to consider next season, regardless of the uniform he dons.