Bell played 10 of 65 snaps on offense and failed to haul in his lone target in Sunday's 27-17 win over the Patriots.

Bell has suited up in each of the Chiefs' first 14 games of the season, but since hauling in a short touchdown reception in Week 1 when Travis Kelce was sidelined with a knee injury, the 32-year-old tight end has barely made a ripple in the box score. Altogether, Bell has put together a 3-19-1 receiving line on six targets this season while typically seeing only a handful of snaps behind Kelce and Noah Gray in any given week.