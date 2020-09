Ward's (hand) practice participation during the week will determine whether he's able to suit up in Week 2 against the Chargers, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

Ward fractured his hand in the season-opening win over Houston, but he's reportedly doing well and could be back on the field 10 days later. While the Chiefs secondary held up well without the cornerback in the opener, his return would undoubtedly be a welcome sight.