Williams will have a new teammate in the backfield after the Chiefs signed LeSean McCoy on Saturday night.

Williams owners got some breathing room when Carlos Hyde dropped out of the carries picture, but McCoy will offer a serious threat even at 31 years of age. While we'll still consider Williams the starter, he seemed to lose some mojo while working through a hamstring injury this summer. It's worth noting McCoy has a history with coach Andy Reid, not to mention Shady is a strong pass catcher out of the backfield. Williams could use a strong start to hold off McCoy before the latter gets up to speed with his new team.