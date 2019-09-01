Chiefs' Damien Williams: New backfield competition
Williams will have a new teammate in the backfield after the Chiefs signed LeSean McCoy on Saturday night.
Williams owners got some breathing room when Carlos Hyde dropped out of the carries picture, but McCoy will offer a serious threat even at 31 years of age. While we'll still consider Williams the starter, he seemed to lose some mojo while working through a hamstring injury this summer. It's worth noting McCoy has a history with coach Andy Reid, not to mention Shady is a strong pass catcher out of the backfield. Williams could use a strong start to hold off McCoy before the latter gets up to speed with his new team.
More News
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Burns 49ers defense for 62-yard TD•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Makes brief appearance as starter•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Enjoys busy, productive practice•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Returns to team drills as starter•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Not playing Saturday•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Dressed for practice•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Richard rises
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Trade Impact: Hyde matter in HOU?
Less than a week after Lamar Miller's season-ending injury, the Texans acquired his potential...
-
How to handle Elliott, Gordon
Chris Towers breaks down the latest on Ezekiel Elliott and Melvin Gordon holdouts and helps...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Guice
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Who to draft in every slot in PPR
How should you build your team? We've got you covered with a team-building strategy from slots...
-
Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...