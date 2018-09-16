Williams (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game at Pittsburgh, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

The specifics surrounding Williams' inactive status have yet to be released but it's unlikely the LSU product would have had any major impact during Sunday's contest anyway. Slotted as the team's No. 4 running back, Williams will need to carve out a larger special teams role if he plans on keeping a roster spot for the entire 2018 season.

More News
Our Latest Stories