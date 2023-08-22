Williams left Tuesday's practice early with a groin injury, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Williams signed with the Saints on Aug. 14 as a depth piece for a Saints' backfield that, at the time, was dealing with multiple injuries. He rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries in six games last season with the Cardinals before being placed on the team's injured reserve list in November with a hip injury. Williams is aiming to crack the Saints' final roster as a depth piece behind running backs Alvin Kamara, Jamaal Williams and Kendre Miller.
More News
-
Saints' Darrel Williams: Headed to New Orleans•
-
Cardinals' Darrel Williams: Heading to injured reserve•
-
Cardinals' Darrel Williams: Tending to hip injury•
-
Cardinals' Darrel Williams: Tallies seven touches Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Darrel Williams: Returning to action Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Darrel Williams: Game-time call•