The Chiefs signed book to a reserve/future contract Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Book was drafted by New Orleans in the fourth round of the 2021 Draft and played one regular-season game with the Saints, completing 12 of 20 passes for 135 yards and two interceptions while adding six yards on three carries in a 2021 contest against Miami. The reserve/future contract doesn't give the quarterback eligibility for the upcoming postseason, but it will allow Book the opportunity to compete for a roster spot in training camp this summer.