Eagles' Ian Book: Claimed by Eagles
Book was claimed off waivers by the Eagles on Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Book will join the Eagles' quarterback room after being waived by the Saints on Tuesday. The 24-year-old will enter the season as the team's third option behind Jalen Hurts and Gardner Minshew.
