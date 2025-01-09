The Eagles re-signed Book to the practice squad Thursday.

Philadelphia had waived Book on Tuesday, but he now reunites with the team as an emergency depth option at quarterback. With Jalen Hurts (concussion) and Kenny Pickett (ribs) unavailable for the Eagles' regular-season finale, Book got a chance to work as the team's top backup behind Tanner McKee against the Giants, though he didn't ultimately play any snaps. Hurts and Pickett are both working to gain clearance in time for Sunday's wild-card contest versus the Packers.