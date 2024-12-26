Philadelphia signed Book to the practice squad Thursday.

Book spent most of 2024 without a team after failing to make the Chiefs' 53-man roster at the end of training camp. Book's addition to the Eagles' practice squad provides insurance at the quarterback position as starter Jalen Hurts (concussion) and backup Kenny Pickett (ribs) are both dealing with injuries, leaving Tanner McKee as the only healthy QB on the 53-man roster. Book could be elevated to the active roster for Sunday's game against the Cowboys if one or both of Hurts or Pickett were inactive. Book has appeared in just one regular-season game since being selected by the Saints in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.