The Eagles waived Book on Tuesday.

Book was signed to the Eagles' practice squad Dec. 26 before being signed to the active roster two days later due to injuries to Jalen Hurts (concussion) and Kenny Pickett (ribs). Book ended up serving as the Eagles' backup quarterback behind Tanner McKee against the Giants on Sunday, though the former didn't play a snap in the regular-season finale. Book could be back on the practice squad in case Hurts is unable to clear the league's concussion protocols in time for Sunday's wild-card round game against the Packers.