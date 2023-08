Fortson (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.

Fortson suffered the injury during practice in late July. It's still unclear what the specific issue is, but head coach Andy Reid said the Valdosta State product would be getting his shoulder "done." He'll now miss the 2023 season unless he reaches an injury settlement with the team and is able to get back to full health before the season comes to an end.