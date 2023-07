Fortson (shoulder) left practice Friday after sustaining an injury during 11-on-11 drills, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

Fortson came up in pain and grasping his arm after linebacker Cole Christiansen landed on him during an 11-on-11 play. Head coach Andy Reid said Friday that Fortson hurt his shoulder on the play, though the severity of the injury has yet to be confirmed.