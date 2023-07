Fortson (arm) left practice Friday during 11-on-11 team drills, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

Fortson looked to be in serious pain after linebacker Cole Christiansen rolled on top of him during a play. Fortson jogged off the field grasping his right arm and later left the field on a cart. Fortson signed his exclusive-rights tender with the Chiefs in June after spending last season on both special teams and on offense as the No. 3 tight end behind Travis Kelce and Noah Gray.