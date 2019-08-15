Thornhill took part in some 11-on-11 reps with the first-team offense Thursday, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.

Thornhill has pieced together an impressive training camp and preseason and is believed to be a candidate to open the season as a starting safety. Thornhill proved to be a ballhawk in his three seasons at Virginia, notching 13 interceptions, including a career-high six as a senior last season.