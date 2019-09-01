Chiefs' LeSean McCoy: Slides over to KC
McCoy, released by the Bills earlier Saturday, will sign a one-year, $4 million deal that includes $3 million guaranteed with the Chiefs, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Well, it didn't take long for Shady to find a new spot, as he'll reunite with long-time coach Andy Reid. From a fantasy perspective, there might have been landing spots that offered more opportunity -- such as Houston or with the Los Angeles Chargers -- but Kansas City runs as dynamic an offense as anyone and if McCoy can somehow wrestle the top spot from Damian Williams, it'd be a huge home run for his value. For now, however, we have to think of him as part of a committee behind Williams, one that offers a nice pass-catching option for star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
