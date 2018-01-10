Chiefs' Mike Purcell: Snags reserve/future deal
Purcell inked a reserve/future contract Tuesday with the Chiefs, Terez A. Paylor of The Kansas City Star reports.
Purcell signed with the Chiefs' practice squad in late November and will join Kansas City for its offseason program. He'll attempt to latch onto the 53-man roster as a reserve defensive lineman in 2018.
