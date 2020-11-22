site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chiefs' Mitchell Schwartz: Lands on IR
RotoWire Staff
Nov 22, 2020
Chiefs placed Schwartz (back) on injured reserve Saturday.
The Chiefs will be without their All-Pro right tackle for at least three more games. Schwartz hasn't played since a Week 6 matchup against the Bills, and now he'll be required to sit out until Week 14 at the earliest. Mike Remmers (ribs) is expected to retain the right tackle role for the time being.
