Schwartz (back) is expected to be healthy enough to participate in the start of training camp, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Schwartz underwent a disk surgery in his back late February, but it looks like his expected recovery timetable won't keep him sidelined too long. Fellow starting tackle Eric Fisher (Achilles) isn't expected to be ready for practice until mid-August, however. 2021 will mark the final season of Schwartz's deal with the Chiefs.