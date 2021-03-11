The Chiefs are releasing Schwartz (back) on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The team is also releasing LT Eric Fisher, who suffered an Achilles tear during the playoffs. Schwartz, the Chiefs' right tackles, had already been on the shelf for a long time at that point, with a back injury shutting him down after Week 6 and ultimately requiring disk surgery in February. The 2012 second-round pick should find a market in free agency, considering he was a 16-game starter in each of his first eight NFL seasons. Chiefs GM Brett Veach said Schwartz should be ready for training camp, per James Palmer of NFL Network.
