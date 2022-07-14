Schwartz announced his retirement via his personal Twitter on Thursday.
Schwartz's decision comes after nearly two years spent away from the playing field. In his announcement, the 33-year-old offensive tackle referenced his recovery from a season-ending back injury suffered midway through the 2020 campaign, explaining that "it's clear my body won't ever be the same." Schwartz was released by Kansas City after the 2020 season and has not signed with another team since. The 2018 All-Pro spent four years playing with the Browns before joining the Chiefs ahead of the 2016 season.