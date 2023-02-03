Mahomes (ankle) doesn't have a designation after the first week of preparation ahead of Super Bowl LVII against the Eagles on Sunday, Feb. 12.

Super Bowl participants are required to file two full weeks of injury reports, and Mahomes remains in good standing to be the Chiefs' starting quarterback in the upcoming contest. Still, he continues to be listed on reports due to the high right-ankle sprain that he sustained in the divisional round against the Jaguars and played through in the AFC Championship Game versus the Bengals. Despite being somewhat hindered this past Sunday and also losing a good portion of Kansas City's receiving corps due to injury, Mahomes still put up a normal stat line (326 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions on 67 percent passing). Assuming he gets through next week unscathed, he'll have a much tougher test on his hands against the Eagles' top-ranked pass defense from the regular season (179.8 yards per game).