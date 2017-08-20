Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Shines against Bengals
Mahomes completed 10 of 14 passes for 88 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 29 yards on three attempts during Saturday's preseason win over Cincinnati.
This was another solid showing for Mahomes. The Texas Tech product has now completed 17 of 23 passes for 137 yards and three touchdowns through his first two preseason outings. Mahomes is being groomed as the quarterback of the future, as starting-QB Alex Smith has guided the Chiefs to the postseason in three of the past four seasons. As a result, Mahomes is unlikely to see much -- if any -- playing time if things go as planed for Kansas City in 2017. Still, it appears to be a foregone conclusion that Mahomes will beat out Tyler Bray for the No. 2 QB job, and the 2017 first-round selection could emerge as a serviceable fantasy asset in the right matchups if pressed into duty.
